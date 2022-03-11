Freiburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Freiburg host Wolfsburg at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Freiburg have hit a good patch of form lately after an inconsistent start to the year. They held on for a 1-1 draw against high-flying RB Leipzig last time out and would have picked up all three points if not for a late equalizer from their opponents.

The home team sit sixth in the Bundesliga table with 41 points from 25 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their pursuit of Champions League football.

Wolfsburg beat Union Berlin 1-0 in their last game via a first-half own goal from their opponents. The Wolves did not offer much offensively in the second half but dug deep defensively to pick up a much-needed three points.

Wolfsburg now sit 12th in the league table with 31 points from 25 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend as they continue their ascent up the table.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 35 meetings between Freiburg and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash earlier in the season. Freiburg won the game 2-0.

Freiburg Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Wolfsburg Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Team News

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel is out with a broken toe and is not expected to be available at the weekend. Nico Schlotterbeck and Manuel Gulde are both doubts for the game as they return to full fitness.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Doubtful: Nico Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven and William all remain out with injuries and will miss out on Saturday's game. Maxence Lacroix has served his suspension and should return to the starting XI this weekend.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven, William

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Roland Sallai, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo; Ermedin Demirovic

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Jerome Roussillon; Maximilian Philipp, Max Kruse; Jonas Wind

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Freiburg are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last eight. They are undefeated in their last four home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage at the weekend.

Wolfsburg are only just returning to form, winning three of their last five games. However, the trip to Freiburg may prove a test too tough for the visitors.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

