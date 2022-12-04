French President Emmanuel Macron's incredible pre-game prediction emerges after France 3-1 Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron's pinpoint prediction for the 2022 FIFA World Cup game between France and Poland has emerged after the culmination of the game.

The Round of 16 clash ended in a 3-1 scoreline in favor of Les Bleus. Kylian Mbappe scored a spectacular brace after Olivier Giroud had opened the scoring.

Robert Lewandowski netted an injury-time penalty for Poland, which turned out to be a mere consolation goal.

Macron predicted the scoreline perfectly ahead of the game. He also predicted that Mbappe, Giroud, and Lewandowski will score.

It was a record-breaking night for the defending world champions. Olivier Giroud became France's all-time top goalscorer with his strike. He has now scored 52 goals, one more than Thierry Henry.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has now scored more FIFA World Cup goals than Brazilian great Pele. He has now bagged nine goals in the tournament across two editions.

Didier Deschamps' side secured a spot in the last eight of the tournament with their win. They will next play the winner of the England vs. Senegal game that's scheduled later tonight.

Kylian Mbappe has now scored five goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is leading the race for the Golden Boot. Mbappe is two ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Enner Valencia, Cody Gakpo, Marcus Rashford, and Alvaro Morata.

Will France defend their status as the world champions?

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Didier Deschamps' side fired on all cylinders in their clash against Poland. Olivier Giroud found the back of the net. Kylian Mbappe looks in stunning form.

France's defense did well in the game as well as they fended off Polish attacks for the better part of the game. Hugo Lloris looked set to keep a clean sheet until Lewandowski's last-ditch penalty.

Despite conceding late, Les Bleus put on a convincing performance and are among the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar.

Get French Football News @GFFN France book their place in the quarter-finals for the 3rd consecutive World Cup for the 1st time in the nation's footballing history. Mr Didier Deschamps. (Opta) France book their place in the quarter-finals for the 3rd consecutive World Cup for the 1st time in the nation's footballing history. Mr Didier Deschamps. (Opta)

Apart from the likes of Mbappe and Giroud, Antoine Griezmann has been in stunning form. He has orchestrated French attacks brilliantly throughout the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele has looked bright lately as well. Despite missing big names like Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and more, Deschamps' team look on the right path to defend their World Cup title.

