Frenkie de Jong informs Barcelona teammates about his latest transfer decision regarding Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly informed his teammates that it is "impossible" for him to depart Spain for Manchester United.

De Jong, who has four years left on his current deal at Camp Nou, has been heavily linked with the Red Devils this summer. The 25-year-old is said to be a priority signing for new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who has earlier worked with the playmaker at Ajax.

After months of deliberation, United have reportedly reached an agreement with the Blaugrana for De Jong in a deal worth up to €85 million, as per The Athletic. However, the player is yet to agree personal terms with the Premier League giants.

De Jong is reportedly reluctant to depart Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window due to a deferred salary payment worth €17 million. He has also notified his current teammates about his decision, as per Spanish news outlet SPORT. He said:

"It is impossible for me to leave. How am I going to leave Barcelona?"

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly considering leaving the Dutchman out of their pre-season tour of the United States in a bid to force a transfer, as per SPORT. They are aiming to complete the registrations of new signings like Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen with the potential transfer fee of De Jong.

Earlier last month, the former Ajax midfielder cleared the air about the developing transfer saga. He, as quoted by Mirror, said:

"What I'm saying is, there is absolutely nothing of an agreement [with Manchester United] or anything official. At the moment there is no question of it at all – not that I know of in any case. Or they must not have told me, but I don't think so... I prefer to stay with Barcelona."

De Jong, who arrived in Spain from Ajax for €101 million in 2019, has helped the Blaugrana lift the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season. Overall, he has featured in 138 matches for the La Liga giants across all competitions, registering 13 goals and 17 assists.

Barcelona eye Nabil Fekir as Frenkie de Jong replacement this summer

According to BeSoccer Betis, Barca are interested in Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir. The Catalans are considering acquiring him for an affordable fee if De Jong seals a move away from the Camp Nou. A potential deal is expected to move forward once the club's financial issues are resolved.

As per the report, both Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez and club president Joan Laporta are admirers of the left-footed creative midfielder's skill. Since joining from Lyon in 2019, Fekir has featured in 99 matches in La Liga, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in the process.

