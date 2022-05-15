Frenkie de Jong makes decision on Barcelona future amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly decided to remain at Camp Nou amidst speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have failed to make the Premier League top four this season, meaning they will not play in the UEFA Champions League next term. This is a major factor in De Jong seemingly electing not to go to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international has been with the Blaugrana since joining them from Ajax in the summer of 2019 but has struggled to make an impact at the club.

This has seen him get linked with a move away from Catalunya but the 25-year-old is committed to having a successful career at Barcelona.

He stated his intent to commit his long-term future to the club when asked about his plans, saying:

''I love being at Barcelona. I'd probably sign a six-year contract extension if they'd propose me one, yes."

Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United manager means the Red Devils are expected to have a large-scale revamp of their squad in the summer.

Frenkie de Jong is among the players linked with the Old Trafford outfit but their lack of UEFA Champions League football has reduced their chances of recruiting quality players.

Frenkie de Jong might be best served by remaining at Barcelona

Erik ten Hag will attempt to restore the glory days at Old Trafford

Barcelona and Manchester United are two massive clubs in world football but they have both fallen on hard times in recent years.

While the Blaugrana have seemingly gotten back on track since Xavi's appointment and Joan Laporta's election as president, things are not as rosy at Old Trafford.

The Mancunians have been an institutional mess for more than a decade and this has translated into the club's current five-year trophy drought.

Manchester United are a shadow of what the club once were and there are no signs that the negative trend could be reversed anytime soon.

Erik ten Hag's appointment is no guarantee that things will turn around positively, with several managerial appointments before him proving to be false dawns.

Having failed to make the top four this term, the club's finances will take a hit and could result in a widening gap between them and the top sides in the Premier League.

Barcelona, by contrast, are getting back on track and there are several reasons for fans of the club to look to the future with optimism.

Frenkie de Jong has his best years ahead of him and still has time to make a success of his Barcelona career. This is arguably a better option for him than making a move to a crisis-laden Manchester United.

