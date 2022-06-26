Frenkie de Jong transfer to Manchester United delayed because Barcelona still owe him a commission - Reports

Frenkie de Jong's transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona could have been a done deal by now, but the star's agent is believed to be delaying the move. This is because Blaugrana president Josep Bartomeu still owes the player a commission, Aaccording to popular transfer journalist Gerard Romero.

While he did not make the details of that commission public, Romero took to his Twitch channel (via Managing Barca) to state:

"Frenkie De Jong's agent is delaying his departure from FC Barcelona because Bartomeu promised him a certain commission which hasn't been paid yet."

It is widely believed that Manchester United and their Spanish counterparts will reach an agreement soon, and the player is expected to be at Old Trafford next season. However, with Barca's finances in disarray and the amount of the commission not clear, it is impossible to guess how long it would take the club to pay De Jong.

GOAL @goal Manchester United are closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong ✍️ Manchester United are closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong ✍️ https://t.co/Db1ArxYKHy

If the Catalan outfit can get the rumored commission out of the way, the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder could be unveiled at Manchester United within weeks.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is reportedly interested in Manchester United move

According to De Telegraaf (via Barca Universal), Frenkie de Jong is apparently interested in a move to Old Trafford this summer. The former Ajax star has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times, with the English giants reportedly seriously interested in his services.

De Jong has publicly maintained his desire to stay at Camp Nou. However, the Old Trafford higher-ups might be able to convince him to join up, especially if they can offer good personal terms. Although he won't play Champions League football if he does move teams, other factors could be in consideration.

Erik ten Hag has a lot of work to do to rebuild of the struggling side, and De Jong’s acquisition could open up the transfer window for United. With Paul Pogba now out of the team, the 25-year-old Dutchman will have a good chance to show off his qualities and provide creativity in the middle of the park on a regular basis.

After joining Barcelona from Ajax, the star became a vital part of the first team. However, the club's financial difficulties have seen them become more willing to let go of stars, which might reduce the current strains on their budget.

