Frosinone v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details | Serie A 2018/19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
46   //    26 Dec 2018, 01:08 IST

Can the Rossoneri bounce back?
Can the Rossoneri bounce back?

The defeat against Fiorentina in the last game week saw AC Milan's chances of Champions League qualification take a hit, as Lazio overtook the Milan side to the last Champions League spot.

The defeat also meant that the Italian giants are now just 3 points ahead of Parma, with a defeat in their next game likely to see the 7-time European Champions sliding further down the table. A win, on the other hand, would see them overtaking Lazio to the 4th spot.

The hosts Frosinone, though, are in dire straits, with the side languishing precariously at the 19th spot, yet to reach double digits, with 9 points from their 17 matches.

Frosinone v AC Milan: Kick-off Information

Date: 26th December 2018

Time: 12:30 (local time), 17:00 (IST)

Venue: Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone

Livestream: SonyLiv

Frosinone v AC Milan: Team News

The duo was a big miss for AC Milan in the last match
The duo was a big miss for AC Milan in the last match

AC Milan will once again be without their long-term absentees Bonaventura, Biglia and Caldara, while Bakayoko and Kessie will return to the team after serving a suspension. Fabio Borini, though, is likely to miss out.

Emil Hallfredson and Luca Paganini are out for a long time for the newly promoted side, while Federico Dionsi is almost fit.

Frosinone v AC Milan: Probable Line-ups

Frosinone: Sportiello, Goldaniga, Ariaudo, Krajnc, Beghetto, Maiello, Chibsah, Zampano, Ciano, Cassata, Ciofani

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Calhanoglu, Bakayoko, Kessie, Suso, Cutrone, Higuain

Frosinone v AC Milan: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Frosinone: D-L-L-D-L

AC Milan: L-D-L-D-W

Frosinone v AC Milan: Head to Head

Frosinone: 0 win

AC Milan: 1 win

Draw: 1

Frosinone v AC Milan: Prediction

The Rossoneri would be looking to put an end to their 4-match winless streak with a thrashing of the lowly ranked Frosinone. The defensive frailties of the home team is likely to see the opponents banging in lots of goals.

Prediction: Frosinone 0-3 AC Milan

Fetching more content...
