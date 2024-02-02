Frosinone vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Frosinone will invite AC Milan to the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last two games after suffering five consecutive defeats in the Serie A. In their previous outing, Kaio Jorge's second-half strike helped them hold Verona to a 1-1 draw. A win and a draw after five back-to-back defeats have helped them climb to 13th place in the league table.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven league outings. They saw their winning run come to an end after four games last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna. Ruben Loftus-Cheek bagged a brace and it was Riccardo Orsolini's injury-time penalty that helped Bologna take home a point from that match.

Frosinone vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in the Serie A with their first meeting coming in 2015. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings with three wins to their name and two games ending in draws.

Three of these games have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring at least twice in four games in that period.

The visitors have won both of their away games in the Serie A in 2024, scoring three goals apiece in these wins.

All six of Frosinone's wins in the Serie A this season have come at home, although, they have just one win in their last four home games. On the flip side, only three of their 11 losses have come at home turf.

AC Milan have lost just one of their last 11 league outings, with that loss coming against Atalanta in their away game in December.

Frosinone vs AC Milan Prediction

I Ciociari are unbeaten in their last two games and will look to extend this run to three games here. After going winless in their seven league games, a run which started in December, they registered a 3-1 home win over Cagliari last month. They managed to avoid a defeat last week and will look to bounce back with a win in this home game.

Head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has a lengthy absentee list for this match but should be able to call upon the services of Emanuele Valeri, who has completed a move from Cremonese and is in contention to start.

I Rossoneri have lost just two of their last 11 games across all competitions, with both losses coming against Atalanta. They are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, scoring at least twice in six games in that period, and will look to build on that form in this match. They have scored at least twice in their last six away games and are expected to find the back of the net with ease.

Stefano Pioli is expected to field a similar starting XI for the match and might start Ismael Bennacer from the bench who is back from the 2023 AFCON.

While both teams have enjoyed good form recently, considering the visitors' unbeaten record in this fixture and goalscoring form in away games recently, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-2 AC Milan

Frosinone vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score or assist any time - Yes

