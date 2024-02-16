Frosinone vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

AS Roma return to action in the Italian Serie A when they journey to the Stadio Benito Stirpe to face Frosinone on Sunday.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having lost their previous six meetings since September 2015.

Frosinone continued to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they suffered a 5-1 hammering against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi last Sunday.

Di Francesco’s side have now failed to win eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, losing seven and claiming one draw since the third week of December.

With 23 points from 24 matches, Frosinone are currently 14th in the Serie A standings, just four points above the relegation zone.

AS Roma, on the other hand, came from behind to salvage an important 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in the first leg of their Europa League knockout-stage clash on Thursday.

Daniele De Rossi’s men now turn their sights to Serie A, where they were denied a third consecutive victory last weekend courtesy of a 4-2 loss against Inter Milan on home turf.

With 38 points from 24 matches, Roma are currently sixth in the league table, four points behind fourth-placed Bologna in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Frosinone vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have been imperious in the history of this fixture, winning each of the last six meetings between the sides since September 2015.

Frosinone have won just one of their last 11 Serie A matches while losing eight and claiming two draws since the start of December.

Roma are unbeaten in their last three away matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since January’s 3-1 loss at AC Milan.

Frosinone have lost all but one of their last four home matches, with a 3-1 victory over Cagliari on January 21 being the exception.

Frosinone vs AS Roma Prediction

With their return leg of their Europa League knockout-stage clash with Feyenoord on the horizon, Roma will look to pick up a morale-boosting result and set the tone for that encounter. De Rossi’s men boast a perfect record in this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the out-of-sorts hosts.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-3 AS Roma

Frosinone vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their five clashes)