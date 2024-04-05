Frosinone vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Frosinone will host Bologna at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a poor run of results in recent weeks and are now in danger of an immediate return to the second tier. They played out a 1-1 draw against Genoa last time out, falling behind at the half-hour mark before Real Madrid loanee Reinier levelled the scores for Eusebio Di Francesco's men minutes later.

Frosinone sit 17th in the league table with 25 points from 30 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Bologna, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and are now closing in on a return to the continental stage. They beat last-placed Salernitana 3-0 in their last match, with Riccardo Orsolini and Alexis Saelemaekers getting on the scoresheet in the first half before Charalampos Lykogiannis got in on the act in additional time.

The visitors sit fourth in the Serie A table with 57 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this weekend.

Frosinone vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Frosinone and Bologna. Both sides have won four games apiece while their other four matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games across all competitions.

Frosinone have the second-worst defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 61.

Only four of the Rossoblu's 16 league wins this season have come on the road.

Frosinone vs Bologna Prediction

Frosinone are without a win in their last nine matches, with six of those games ending in defeat. They have lost three of their last four games at the Stadio Benito Stirpe and could struggle here.

Bologna are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but one of their last nine games. They have won their last three away matches and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Frosinone 0-2 Bologna

Frosinone vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)