Frosinone vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Frosinone will host Cagliari at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side enjoyed an encouraging start to their season but seem to have lost their way in recent weeks and now find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were thrashed 5-0 by Atalanta in their last match, conceding the first three of those goals in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Frosinone sit 15th in the league table with 19 points from 20 matches. They are just one point above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap when they face off on Sunday.

Cagliari have also had their struggles upon returning to the Italian top flight and are fighting for survival.

They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 comeback victory over Bologna, with Andrea Petagna levelling the scores at the half-hour mark before a second-half own goal from Riccardo Calafiori handed the Isolani all three points.

Frosinone vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six meetings between Frosinone and Cagliari. The hosts have won one of those games while the visitors have won twice. Their other three matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Frosinone have conceded 39 goals in the Italian top flight this season. Only last-placed Salernitana (40) have conceded more.

Cagliari are one of three teams in Serie A this season without a win on the road.

The Isolani have scored 19 goals in the league this season. Only four teams have scored fewer, three of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Frosinone vs Cagliari Prediction

Frosinone are on an abysmal five-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three home matches and will be looking to end that streak this weekend.

Cagliari's latest result ended a five-game winless run and they will be looking to kick on from that on Sunday. They have, however, failed to perform on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-2 Cagliari

Frosinone vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)