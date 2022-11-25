Frosinone vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27, 2022 

Frosinone will host Cagliari at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday (November 27) in Serie B action.

The hosts are in good form after a mixed start to their season and are now well on course for a return to Serie A. They beat ten-man Ascoli 1-0 in their last game, with Roberto Insigne coming off the bench to score the winner with his first goal for the club. Frosinone are atop the standings with 30 points from 13 games

Cagliari, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid start to their campaign but have lost their way since then to slip behind in the race for promotion. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Pisa last time out, with Gianluca Lapadula scoring the equaliser for his third goal in as many games.

The visitors have picked up 17 points from 13 games to sit tenth in the league table.

Frosinone vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Frosinone and Cagliari. Both sides have won a game apiece, while their other matchup ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have not kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Cagliari are without a clean sheet in their last six games across competitions.

Only one of the Islanders' four league wins this season has come away from home.

Frosinone have picked up 18 points at home this season, the highest in Serie B.

I Canarini have the best defensive record in the Italian second tier this season, conceding just seven times.

Frosinone vs Cagliari Prediction

Frosinone are on a brilliant six-game winning streak. They have won all six home games this season and will fancy their chances here.

Cagliari, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games across competitions, picking up three draws and two losses. They have won just once on the road this season and could see lose here.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-0 Cagliari

Frosinone vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Frosinone's last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of Frosinone's last four games.)

