Frosinone vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Frosinone will invite Empoli to the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Serie A on Monday.

The hosts have suffered two defeats in a row in the league, including a 4-3 away loss against Cagliari last week. They gave away a three-goal lead in the final quarter of the game, conceding twice in injury time.

They bounced back with a 2-1 away triumph over Torino in the Coppa Italia second round on Thursday. Arijon Ibrahimović opened the scoring in the fifth minute but David Zima pulled one back for Torino. Reinier Jesus scored the match-winner in the eighth minute of extra time.

The visitors had recorded a 2-0 away win over rivals Fiorentina, thanks to goals from Francesco Caputo and Emmanuel Gyasi. They failed to build on that win and suffered a 3-0 home loss to Atalanta last week.

Frosinone vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 16 times in all competitions thus far, with just four of those matches coming in Serie A. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with nine wins to their name. The hosts have four wins against their southern rivals and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2020-21 Serie B campaign, with the visitors securing a league double over the hosts.

Empoli have won four of their last five meetings against Frosinone, keeping two clean sheets.

Interestingly, the hosts have the upper hand in Serie A meetings against the visitors, with two wins in four games. One game has ended in a draw and the visitors have one win to their name.

The Florence-based visitors have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring just three goals in 10 games. The hosts have scored 15 goals in that period, though they have conceded 17 times in these games as well.

Frosinone vs Empoli Prediction

The Canarini are unbeaten in their last four home games in Serie A, scoring nine times while conceding five goals in that period. They have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors but have fared a little better at home, with a win, draw, and defeat apiece in the last three games.

They are unbeaten in their two home meetings in Serie A against the visitors and will look to continue the unbeaten run in their first top-flight meeting after five years.

Francesco Gelli, Abdou Harroui, Soufiane Bidaoui, Marvin Çuni, Giuseppe Caso, and Sergio Kalaj remain sidelined through injuries while captain Luca Mazzitelli is a doubt with a muscle strain.

The Azzurri have just two wins in away games in 2023 and have suffered eight defeats in their last 13 away games in Serie A. They have endured a poor run of form in Serie A this season, with just two wins in 10 games and suffering seven losses.

Giuseppe Pezzella and Mattia Destro are absent through injuries but Tommaso Baldanzi has recovered from an ankle injury and is in contention to start here. Youssef Maleh will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last week.

Considering the visitors' struggles this season and the home record for the Lazio-based hosts, we back them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-0 Empoli

Frosinone vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frosinone to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matías Soulé to score or assist any time - Yes