Frosinone vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2023 

Frosinone host Fiorentina at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Thursday (September 28) in Serie A.

The hosts have enjoyed an impressive start to life in the top flight. Frosinone drew 1-1 against Salernitana last time out. Simone Romagnoli headed home the opener after 12 minutes before Salernitana restored parity in the second half. Frosinone are eighth in the league table with eight points from five games.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are also playing well this season and are in contention for continental football. They won 2-0 at Udinese 2-0 at the weekend. Lucas Martinez Quarta opened the scoring in the first half before Giacomo Bonaventura doubled their advantage in stoppage time.

The visitors are three places and two points above Frosinone in the standings.

Frosinone vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with both teams winning once apiece.

They last faced off in Serie A in April 2019, which Frosinone won 1-0.

Fiorentinaa are winless in three games in the fixture.

Fiorentina have scored 11 goals in the top flight this season. Only leaders Inter Milan (14) have scored more.

Frosinone have conceded seven league goals this season, including six at home.

Frosinone vs Fiorentina Prediction

Frosinone are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning twice and have won five of their last six competitive home games.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six across competitions. They have had mixed results on the road recently but should come out on top against significantly weaker opposition.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-2 Fiorentina

Frosinone vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Fiorentina's last seven league games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Frosinone's last five games.)