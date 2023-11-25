Frosinone vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

The action continues in round 13 of the Italian Serie A when Frosinone and Genoa go head-to-head at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men are currently unbeaten in their last five home matches and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Frosinone were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro.

Prior to that, Di Francesco’s side were on a two-game winning streak, beating Torino 2-1 in the Coppa Italia on November 2, four days before claiming a 2-1 victory over Empoli.

Frosinone now return home, where they have won four of their last five matches, with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on September 28 being the exception.

Genoa, on the other hand, returned to winning ways just before the international break as they edged out Hellas Verona 1-0 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Cagliari at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on November 5 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 14 points from 12 matches, Genoa are currently 13th in the Serie A table, one point and one place below Sunday’s hosts.

Frosinone vs Genoa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Genoa holds a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Frosinone have picked up one win against Alberto Gilardino’s men, which came in May 2023, when they claimed a 3-2 win in their Serie B clash, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Genoa have lost all but one of their last five away matches, with a 2-2 draw at Udinese on October 1 being the exception.

Frosinone are unbeaten in their last five home games, claiming four wins and one draw since August’s 3-1 loss against Napoli.

Frosinone vs Genoa Prediction

With just one point separating Frosinone and Genoa in the bottom half of the table, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-1 Genoa

Frosinone vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three more goals scored in five of Genoa’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the teams)