Frosinone vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Frosinone will host Hellas Verona at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results on their return to the top flight this season but remain hopeful of survival. They were beaten 2-0 by Roma in their last game and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Frosinone sit ninth in the league standings with nine points from nine games. They are just one point above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Sunday.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, enjoyed a bright start to their season but have dropped off the pace in recent weeks and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a dour goalless draw against Torino last time out with both sides struggling to fashion any noteworthy chances to break the deadlock.

The visitors sit 15th in the Serie A with eight points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six meetings between Frosinone and Verona. The home side have won four of those games, and the visitors have won once while their final matchup ended in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a Serie B clash back in 2017, which the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their six games in this fixture.

Hellas Verona have scored four goals in the Serie A this season. Only Cagliari (2) and Empoli (1) have scored fewer.

Frosinone's two league wins this season have both come on home turf.

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Frosinone's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Verona are on a five-game winless streak and have failed to score any goals in their last four matches. They have won just two away league games all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-1 Hellas Verona

Frosinone vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)