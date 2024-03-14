Frosinone vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Frosinone lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday.

Frosinone vs Lazio Preview

Frosinone are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Frosinone vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an excellent recent record against Frosinone and have won five out of the last six matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Lazio are unbeaten in their five matches against Frosinone in the history of the Serie A and have conceded only one goal in these matches.

The two matches between Frosinone and Lazio played out at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in the Serie A have witnessed only one goal being scored, with Felipe Caicedo finding the back of the net in 2019.

Frosinone lost their previous game by a 1-0 margin in the Serie A and could fail to find the back of the net in consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Frosinone have picked up only five points in their last 13 matches in the Serie A - the lowest such tally in the competition during this period.

Frosinone vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have an impressive squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The likes of Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Frosinone have struggled over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-2 Lazio

Frosinone vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes