Frosinone vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Frosinone will invite Lecce to the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings, suffering four consecutive losses. They met Juventus in their away game last week, falling to a 3-2 defeat. Walid Cheddira and Marco Brescianini were on the scoresheet in the first half but Daniele Rugani's injury-time strike helped Juventus eke out a narrow win.

The visitors have also endured a poor run of form recently and have suffered three consecutive defeats while also failing to score in these losses. They hosted league leaders Inter Milan last week and suffered their second 4-0 loss in three games.

Just one point separates the visitors, who are in 14th place, and the hosts, who are in 16th place in the league table. Just three points separate the hosts, who have 23 points from 19th-placed Cagliari and they'll look to avoid a defeat.

Frosinone vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 25 times in all competitions thus far and met for the first time in Serie A earlier this season. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 12 wins, exactly twice the number of wins as the hosts. Seven meetings between them have ended in draws.

Lecce are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, recording three wins. They registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Frosinone have just one win in their last 13 league outings, with that win coming at home against Cagliari in January. Interestingly, all six of their wins in Serie A this term have been registered at home.

The visitors have endured a winless run in their travels in Serie A this season. They have failed to score in five of their last six away games.

Frosinone vs Lecce Prediction

The Ciociari suffered consecutive losses in their four games in February, conceding 14 goals, and will look to improve upon their record in this match. They have not fared any better at home, with four losses and one win in their last five games. Interestingly, they have scored at least twice in eight of their 13 home games in the Serie A.

They have lost just once in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins, and have scored three goals apiece in these wins. Stefano Turati was on the bench against Juventus last week and might return to the starting XI here.

The Giallorossi have just one win in their last 10 league outings, suffering eight defeats and failing to score seven times. They have scored just one goal in their last six away games while conceding 12 times and might struggle here. While they are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets, their current form is cause for concern.

With that in mind and considering the hosts' better goalscoring record in the league recently, Frosinone should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-1 Lecce

Frosinone vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frosinone to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matías Soulé to score or assist any time - Yes

