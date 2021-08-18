Frosinone vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Parma begin their journey in the second tier of Italian football with a trip to Lazio where they face Frosinone at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday.

The two teams have their eye on promotion back to Serie A, having tasted top-flight football recently.

After starting the previous Serie B season well, Frosinone's campaign petered out to finish comfortably mid-table in 10th, though they were six points from the playoff spots.

Their preparation for this campaign hasn't gone well either, with the Canarini crashing out of the Coppa Italia against Venezia on penalties (7-8) after the game ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Parma didn't fare much better in their Coppa Italia opening round, suffering a demoralizing 1-3 defeat at the hands of Lecce at home. The Ducali did not have the most promising of pre-seasons either, losing to Vfl Bochum (0-1), Sassuolo (0-3) and Inter Milan (0-2).

All in all, Parma have lost their last 12 matches, and even the signings of Gianluigi Buffon and Franco Vazquez might not placate fans.

Frosinone vs Parma Head-To-Head

The two teams have faced each other five times in the last decade, with either side winning twice. Parma have lost both of their last two trips to Frosinone, with the most recent being a 2-3 defeat in the 2018-19 Serie A season.

The two teams last met in the 2019-20 Coppa Italia, with Parma winning 2-1 at home.

Frosinone Form Guide in all competitions: L-W-D-W-W

Parma Form Guide in all competitions: L-L-L-L-L

Frosinone vs Parma Team News

Frosinone

Former Italy World Cup hero Fabio Grosso has overseen an active transfer market with plenty of arrivals and departures on free transfers. One of those new arrivals, Luca Garritano, is a doubt for this game as he has trained away from the group.

Forward Andrija Novakovich is unavailable for this game, while Gabriel Charpentier has recovered and is available. Grosso might stick with the lineup that took Venezia to penalties, although Napoli loanee Alessio Zerbin might get a run-out.

Injured: Andrija Novakovich

Doubtful: Luca Garritano

Suspended: None

It's that time of the week 🇦🇷📲#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/mttaPR8nmB — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) August 18, 2021

Parma

Enzo Maresca has witnessed plenty of high-profile departures like Gervinho and Andreas Cornelius, but has also brought in the likes of Gigi Buffon, Pasquale Schiattarella and Franco Vazquez over the summer.

Manchester City loanee Adrian Bernabe is the only unavailable player, with the rest of the squad available to play. Maresca is likely to make a few changes to the lineup that lost to Lecce, with Roberto Inglese expected to be in the mix.

Injured: Adrian Bernabe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frosinone vs Parma Predicted XI

Frosinone Predicted XI (4-3-3): Federico Ravaglia (GK); Nicolo Brighenti, Federico Gatti, Przemyslaw Szyminski, Francesco Zampano; Marcus Rohden, Raffaele Maiello, Daniel Boloca; Luigi Canotto, Camillo Ciano, Alessio Zerbin.

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simone Colombi (GK); Simon Sohm, Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, Riccardo Gagliolo; Juan Brunetta, Stanko Juric, Franco Vazquez; Dennis Man, Adrian Benedyczak, Roberto Inglese.

Frosinone vs Parma Prediction

Parma did not have the best of pre-seasons and the pressure to do well is high considering the squad that the Ducali possess. Grosso has managed to make his Frosinone side into one that is hard to beat, and they should get something out of this game despite not being the bookie's favorite.

We expect this to be a closely fought contest, with Parma walking away with a draw.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-1 Parma

