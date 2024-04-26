Frosinone vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Frosinone host Salernitana at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday (April 26) in Serie A action.
The hosts have endured a poor run of results in recent months and find themselves in the drop with five games left. They played out a dour goalless draw against Torino in their last match as Eusebio Di Francesco's men secured a third consecutive unbeaten outing against the Turin outfit. Frosinone are 18th in Serie A with 28 points from 33 games.
Salernitana, meanwhile, haven't fared any better as they look set to return to the second tier after three years. They lost 2-0 to Fiorentina in their last game, managing just one shot on target.
The visitors are rock-bottom in the league table with 15 points and will get relegated if they lose.
Frosinone vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 17 meetings between Frosinone and Salernitana, who lead 5-4.
- There have been eight draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.
- The visitors are undefeated in four games in the fixture.
- Frosinone are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.
- Salernitana have the worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 70 times.
- All six of the Canaries' league wins this season have come at home.
Frosinone vs Salernitana Prediction
Frosinone are on a run of four consecutive draws and without a win in 12 games. They are winless in five home games.
Salernitana, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and winless in 16 outings. They have lost six of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat.
Prediction: Frosinone 1-0 Salernitana
Frosinone vs Salernitana Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in one of their last four league matchups.)