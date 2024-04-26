Frosinone vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Frosinone host Salernitana at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Friday (April 26) in Serie A action.

The hosts have endured a poor run of results in recent months and find themselves in the drop with five games left. They played out a dour goalless draw against Torino in their last match as Eusebio Di Francesco's men secured a third consecutive unbeaten outing against the Turin outfit. Frosinone are 18th in Serie A with 28 points from 33 games.

Salernitana, meanwhile, haven't fared any better as they look set to return to the second tier after three years. They lost 2-0 to Fiorentina in their last game, managing just one shot on target.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the league table with 15 points and will get relegated if they lose.

Frosinone vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Frosinone and Salernitana, who lead 5-4.

There have been eight draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in four games in the fixture.

Frosinone are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Salernitana have the worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 70 times.

All six of the Canaries' league wins this season have come at home.

Frosinone vs Salernitana Prediction

Frosinone are on a run of four consecutive draws and without a win in 12 games. They are winless in five home games.

Salernitana, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and winless in 16 outings. They have lost six of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat.

Prediction: Frosinone 1-0 Salernitana

Frosinone vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in one of their last four league matchups.)