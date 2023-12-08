Frosinone vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023 

Frosinone host Torino at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday (December 10) in Serie A action.

The hosts have had an encouraging return to the top flight but lost 3-1 to AC Milan in their last match. Frosinone went three goals down before substitute Marco Brescianini scored a late consolation goal against his former team.

Frosinone are 12th in the poinst table with 18 points from 14 games. They are just one point behind Torino in tenth and will leapfrog the lattter with a home win.

Torino, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but continue their push for continental football. They beat Atalanta 3-0 in their last game. Former La Dea man Duvan Zapata got on the scoresheet either side of a Antonio Sanabria second-half penalty strike to hand Il Toro their first win in the fixture since 2019.

Frosinone vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two sides, with Frosinone trailing 5-3.

The two sides last faced off in Serie A in March 2019, which Torino won 2-1.

Torino are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture and 12 across competitions.

Torino have scored 13 goals in Serie A this season, the fewest in the top half of the table.

All five of Frosinone's league wins this season have come at home.

Frosinone vs Torino Prediction

Frosinone have lost two of their last three league games and four of their last six. They have, however, picked up five wins and a draw in their last six home games.

Meanwhile, Torino's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have, however, won one of their last five away games and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-2 Torino

Frosinone vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)