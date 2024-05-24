Frosinone vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Frosinone and Udinese bring their Serie A campaign to an end when they square off at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday (May 26). The twosides are separated by one point at the bottom end of the points table.

The hosts picked up three huge points in their quest to beat the drop, as they scraped out a 1-0 victory over Monza at the Stadio Brianteo last Sunday.

Before that, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end on May 10 when they fell to a crushing 5-0 defeat against Inter Milan at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

While victory will secure Frosinone’s top-flight status for another year, they have struggled to get going at home, where they have managed one win in seven games since February.

Meanwhile, Lazar Samardžić came up clutch for Udinese last time out, as he kept his cool under pressure to convert his penalty in the 11th minute of stoppage time and force a vital 1-1 draw with Empoli in their bottom-of-the-table clash.

That followed a much-needed 2-0 victory over Lecce on May 13, which saw Fabio Cannavaro's men snap their run of eight games without a win across competitions.

With 34 points from 37 matches, Udinese are 17th in Serie A, one point above the relegation zone and a point below Frosinone.

Frosinone vs Udinese Head-to-Head

With three wins from their last six meetings, Udinese holds a slight upper hand in the fixture. Frosinone have picked up one win in that period.

Frosinone Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Udinese Form Guide: D-W-D-D-L

Frosinone vs Udinese Team News

Frosinone

Frosinone will bewithout several players due to injuries.

Injured: Luca Mazzitelli, Stefano Turati, Anthony Oyono, Sergio Kalaj

Suspended: None

Udinese

Like the hosts, Udinese will head into the season finale without several players ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Marco Silvestri, Florian Thauvin, Sandi Lovric, Vivaldo, Gerard Deulofeu

Suspended: None

Frosinone vs Udinese Predicted XIs

Frosinone (3-4-3): Cerofolini, Pol Lirola, Simone Romagnoli, Caleb Okoli, Nadir Zortea, Enzo Barrenechea, Marco Brescianini, Emanuele Valeri, Matias Soule, Abdou Harroui, Walid Cheddira

Udinese (3-4-3): Maduka Okoye, Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Thomas Kristensen, Kingsley Ehizibue, Walace, Martín Payero, Hassane Kamara, Lazar Samardzic, Keinan Davis, Lorenzo Lucca.

Frosinone vs Udinese Prediction

Given the stakes, expect both sides to go all out in search of a win as they look to beat the drop and avoid a final-day heartbreak. Nevertheless, the two sides could cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-2 Udinese