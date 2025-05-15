FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the MEWA Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

FSV Mainz, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past VfL Bochum by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 21 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 12 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won 11 of their last 14 matches against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga since 2018 - the most victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Bayer Leverkusen have won only one of their last five matches in the Bundesliga and conceded three goals in a single game in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2022 in their 4-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 33 matches away from home in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming against VfL Bochum in May 2023.

FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

FSV Mainz have punched above their weight this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

