FSV Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz take on Borussia Dortmund at the MEWA Arena on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund have been excellent in recent weeks and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture.

FSV Mainz are currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Heidenheim in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best on the domestic front. The Ruhr Valley outfit defeated PSG by a 1-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

FSV Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against FSV Mainz and have won 20 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams. FSV Mainz have secured six victories against Borussia Dortmund and will need to improve their record this weekend.

FSV Mainz form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-W-W-L-D

FSV Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

FSV Mainz

Phillipp Mwene received a red card last week and is suspended for this match. Maxim Leitsch, Silvan Widmer, and Jessic Ngankam are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maxim Leitsch, Silvan Widmer, Jessic Ngankam, Karim Onisiwo, Stefan Bell

Suspended: Phillipp Mwene

Borussia Dortmund

Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville are Borussia Dortmund's only injury concerns at the moment and might feature on the bench. The Champions League finalists might make a few changes to their team for this clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ramy Bensebaini, Julien Duranville

Suspended: None

FSV Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

FSV Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zentner; Kohr, Berg, Hanche-Olsen; Caci, Costa, Amiri, Barreiro; Jae-Sung, Richter, Burkardt

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Ozcan, Nmecha; Reus, Malen, Bynoe-Gittens; Moukoko

FSV Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have come into their own in recent weeks but remain outside the top four in the Bundesliga table. The likes of Marco Reus and Donyell Malen can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

FSV Mainz have improved in recent weeks and will need to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Borussia Dortmund are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 2-3 Borussia Dortmund