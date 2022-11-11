FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in an important clash at the MEWA Arena on Sunday.

FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Schalke 04 in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The away side eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt @eintracht_eng



talks about being out injured for a number of months, his first week back in training, those in the club and close to him who helped him, his language skills and what comes next for him.



#SGE Great to see you back on the ball @aureliobuta talks about being out injured for a number of months, his first week back in training, those in the club and close to him who helped him, his language skills and what comes next for him. Great to see you back on the ball 😍 @aureliobuta talks about being out injured for a number of months, his first week back in training, those in the club and close to him who helped him, his language skills and what comes next for him. 📺👇#SGE https://t.co/36OFrQp7nN

FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight edge over FSV Mainz and have won 11 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 10 victories.

FSV Mainz have lost only one of their 14 home games against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in January 2021.

FSV Mainz have suffered three defeats in a row in the Bundesliga for the first time since October 2021 - their worst streak under Bo Svensson.

FSV Mainz have managed only six points from their seven home games in the Bundesliga this season - only FC Augsburg have a worse record in this regard.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won 26 points from their 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best tally at this stage of the competition since their 2016-17 campaign.

FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on securing their European spot. The away side has good players in its ranks and will be intent on finishing this phase of the season on a definitive high.

Mainz 05 English @Mainz05en



#Mainz05 #M05SGE 🗣️ Bo Svensson: "The awarding of the Fritz Walter Medal to Nelson Weiper once again speaks volumes for the work we do in our youth set-up. Our youth teams are doing great and we're on a really good path." 🗣️ Bo Svensson: "The awarding of the Fritz Walter Medal to Nelson Weiper once again speaks volumes for the work we do in our youth set-up. Our youth teams are doing great and we're on a really good path."#Mainz05 #M05SGE https://t.co/cg2Go1Wc1C

FSV Mainz have troubled Eintracht Frankfurt in the past but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Eintracht Frankfurt have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes