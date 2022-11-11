FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in an important clash at the MEWA Arena on Sunday.
FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
FSV Mainz are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Schalke 04 in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The away side eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight edge over FSV Mainz and have won 11 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 10 victories.
- FSV Mainz have lost only one of their 14 home games against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in January 2021.
- FSV Mainz have suffered three defeats in a row in the Bundesliga for the first time since October 2021 - their worst streak under Bo Svensson.
- FSV Mainz have managed only six points from their seven home games in the Bundesliga this season - only FC Augsburg have a worse record in this regard.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have won 26 points from their 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best tally at this stage of the competition since their 2016-17 campaign.
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel
FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on securing their European spot. The away side has good players in its ranks and will be intent on finishing this phase of the season on a definitive high.
FSV Mainz have troubled Eintracht Frankfurt in the past but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Eintracht Frankfurt have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: FSV Mainz 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $200 if your team wins on DraftKings
FSV Mainz vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt
Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes
Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here