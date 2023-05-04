FSV Mainz vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Schalke 04 lock horns with FSV Mainz in an important encounter at the MEWA Arena on Friday.

FSV Mainz vs FC Schalke 04 Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

FC Schalke 04, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side edged Werder Bremen to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

FSV Mainz vs FC Schalke 04 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Schalke 04 have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 18 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's eight victories.

After an unbeaten run of 10 matches in all competitions, FSV Mainz slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg in their previous Bundesliga game.

FC Schalke 04 have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last five matches in the Bundesliga but have managed to score seven goals in their other two league games during this period.

FC Schalke 04 are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches against FSV Mainz in all competitions.

Before FC Schalke 04 won the most recent meeting between the two teams by a narrow 1-0 margin, they had managed to play out three consecutive draws in all competitions with only two goals apiece.

FSV Mainz vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction

FSV Mainz have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top half of the league table. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

FC Schalke 04 have shown marked improvement in the second half of the season but are still in a relegation battle. FSV Mainz are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 3-1 FC Schalke 04

FSV Mainz vs FC Schalke 04 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FSV Mainz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FSV Mainz to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Ajorque to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes