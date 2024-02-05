FSV Mainz vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Union Berlin lock horns with a struggling FSV Mainz side in an important encounter at the MEWA Arena on Wednesday.

FSV Mainz vs Union Berlin Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig last week and have a point to prove in this match.

FSV Mainz vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won seven out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's five victories.

Union Berlin have lost only one of their last 10 matches against FSV Mainz in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline in a Bundesliga game in February 2021.

FSV Mainz are winless in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga, with their previous and only victory of the season so far coming in a surprising 2-0 win against RB Leipzig in November last year.

After a run of nine defeats on the trot in the Bundesliga, Union Berlin have lost only one of their last five matches in the competition.

FSV Mainz vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin have shown marked improvement in recent weeks but remain dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The likes of Benedict Hollerbach and Kevin Behrens have stepped up to the plate over the past month and will need to make their mark this week.

FSV Mainz have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 1-2 Union Berlin

FSV Mainz vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Benedict Hollerbach to score - Yes