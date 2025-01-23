FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with VfB Stuttgart in an important encounter at the MEWA Arena on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to win this game.

FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side eased past Slovan Bratislava by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FSV Mainz, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also exceeded expectations this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 16 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 10 victories.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last nine matches against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up 32 points from their 18 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their second-highest tally at this stage of the season since their triumphant 2006-07 campaign.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up a total of 19 points in their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga - only Bayer Leverkusen have a better record than them in the competition during this period.

FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to overcome their slow start to the season. Jamie Leweling has been impressive this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

FSV Mainz have punched above their weight this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 1-1 VfB Stuttgart

FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

