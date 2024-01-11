FSV Mainz vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg in an important encounter at the MEWA Arena on Saturday.

FSV Mainz vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Schalke to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

FSV Mainz vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 15 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's nine victories.

VfL Wolfsburg have won each of their last three matches against FSV Mainz in the Bundesliga without conceding a single goal - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

FSV Mainz have picked up only 10 points from their first 16 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their second-worst start to a league season in the top flight.

VfL Wolfsburg have lost nine of their first 16 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their worst start to a league season since the 2011-12 season.

FSV Mainz have conceded nine goals from headers in the Bundesliga so far this season - the most by any team in the competition.

FSV Mainz vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have been surprisingly poor this season and have several amends to make ahead of this fixture. The likes of Maximilian Arnold and Jonas Wind can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

FSV Mainz can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. VfL Wolfsburg are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FSV Mainz 0-2 VfL Wolfsburg

FSV Mainz vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfL Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score - Yes