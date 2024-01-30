"Fu***ng grow up" - Ryan Giggs' brother Rhodri claims he could 'bury' Manchester United icon, slams him for 'banging everything in sight' 

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs' brother Rhodri has claimed that he would have harmed the former Walsh midfielder's reputation by revealing various stories about him to the media if he wanted to, however, he never did something like that.

Ryan Giggs and his brother Rhodri haven't been on good terms since the former Manchester United midfielder's eight-year-long affair with his younger brother's wife Natasha Lever came became public in 2011. During the time, Giggs was cheating on his now ex-wife Stacey Cooke.

During a recent interview with the YouTube channel of The Outside Club, Rhodri revealed that he has been accused of selling stories to the media at several junctures. He also stated that if he wanted to sell stories he would have done it before. He also said that he knew some stories that would have buried his brother's reputation. He said:

"If I was going to sell some stories I'd have done it last year and buried this p****, buried him. There's some stories I know that could have buried him, so if I wanted to sell stories I'd do it, but why would I want to do that? Why? I wouldn't."

He also said that he knows a lot of stories about the former Manchester United midfielder, however, he has decided to stay silent as have many others. However, he also advised his older brother to grow up. He added:

"I'm not that bitter and not that twisted, but he needs to be careful, because I could have. A lot of people could have, but they didn't, and it's all from him making the choices he's made, no one else."

"You can't go through life and this nice, innocent family man when you're banging everything in sight. How old is he, 48, 49? He needs to grow the f*** up."

Rhodri also revealed that when Ryan Giggs's affair with Natasha Lever came to light, their mother supported the former Red Devils star. However, he stated that he has moved on from what happened and he'll be available if Ryan wants to contact him.

