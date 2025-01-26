Fulham 0-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Lisandro Martinez strike helps Red Devils to consecutive wins

Manchester United bagged a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday, January 26, to build on their midweek win over Rangers in the Europa League. Lisandro Martinez bagged the game's only goal in the 78th minute to see the floundering side climb up to 12th on the Premier League table.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

The Manchester United keeper had a good game in London. He made two saves and kept a clean sheet to provide the platform for the narrow win.

Harry Maguire - 7.5/10

The English defender had another impressive game under Ruben Amorim. He was the most accurate passer on the pitch with more than 45 minutes under his belt, completing 97% of his 58 passes.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

The Dutch defender was solid on the road for the Red Devils against Fulham. The former Bayern Munich star won two out of three duels and completed 86% of his 37 passes.

Lisandro Martinez - 9/10

Lisandro Martinez was the man of the match and the decisive presence on the pitch. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as a defender and went forward to score the winning goal, albeit via a huge deflection.

Noussair Mazraoui- 7/10

The Moroccan international was impressive, as always, for Manchester United. He made six recoveries and won half of his six duels in the game.

Diogo Dalot- 7/10

The Portuguese defender had a quiet, albeit solid, game for the visitors. He had the fewest touches on the pitch among players with more than 45 minutes on the pitch (50) and won all three duels he entered.

Bruno Fernandes- 7/10

The Manchester United captain has a fine game from a deeper position than he typically plays in for the team. His ability to sacrifice his attacking impulses and hold the team's shape deeper in the formation must be commended.

Manuel Ugarte- 7/10

The Uruguayan midfielder completed that most tackles (3) in the match before being subbed off in the 76th minute with an apparent injury.

Alejandro Garnacho- 7.5/10

The Argentine star, who has been linked with a move away from the club, had a fine game and was integral to Lisandro Martinez’s goal. He made four recoveries and won one free kick in the game.

Amad Diallo - 7/10

The Ivory Coast star made six recoveries and won one free kick in the game.

Rasmus Hojlund- 6/10

Rasmus Hojlund had another poor game for the Red Devils. The profligacy of both strikers for Manchester United in recent games should have the alarms blaring as the struggling giants head into the second half of the campaign.

Manchester United substitutions

Leny Yoro- 7/10

The French defender came on in the second half and gave a good account of himself to help the team keep the clean sheet.

Joshua Zirkzee- 6/10

The Dutch striker came on for Rasmus Hojlund after just under an hour and was not much better leading the line. He was better at holding up the play and progressing the ball, but the Manchester United must surely be terrified of their lack of impetus in the number nine position.

Kobbie Mainoo- NA

Mainoo came on late in the second half but did not have enough time to affect the game.

Toby Collyer- NA

Collyer made a crucial clearance off the goal-line to deny Fulham an equalizer from a corner.

Tyrell Malacia- NA

The Dutch defender came on late in the game but did not have enough time to affect the game.

