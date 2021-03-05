Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Player ratings as Mourinho's men scrape to tame victory | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur beat Fulham 1-0 at the Vicarage Road for their third win on the bounce in all competitions, their second in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Tosin Adarabioyo nudged Dele Alli's flick into his own net in the 19th minute as the Cottagers remain in the relegation zone following their latest setback. The hosts improved after the break, showing more attacking intent and dominating possession, but Tottenham Hotspur held on for all three points.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏱ A first-half Fulham own goal is enough to hand us the win at Craven Cottage 💪



⚪ #FFC 0-1 #THFC 🟢 pic.twitter.com/9D2JmK5H3f — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021

Josh Maja appeared to have equalised for Fulham in the 63rd-minute, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a handball in the build-up by Mario Lemina.

The victory moves Tottenham Hotspur within a point of seventh-placed Liverpool in the league table, with the reigning champions in action later in the day.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur players:

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

The Tottenham Hotspur custodian was called into action a couple of times in the second half. But Hugo Lloris came up trump on each occasion, producing some nice saves to preserve his side's lead and record a second consecutive league clean sheet.

Matt Doherty - 5/10

Matt Doherty struggled to cope with Ademola Lookman's pace and couldn't deal with the crosses stemming from his side of the pitch.

Davinson Sanchez - 6/10

Davinson Sanchez blew hot and cold in the match. The Colombian produced a vital block to deny Loftus-Cheek a possible goal but then made a poor back pass which Maja slotted home. Fortunately for Sanchez and Tottenham Hotspur, the effort was ruled out by VAR.

Toby Alderweireld - 7/10

The towering Belgian reacted well to Fulham's attacking movements. Toby Alderweireld made six clearances in the game, the most by any other player on the pitch.

Ben Davies - 5/10

Ben Davies had an unconvincing outing, struggling to make an impact at both ends of the pitch. He also misplaced several passes.

Tanguy Ndombele - 6/10

Tanguy Ndombele gets his share of credit for going forward and getting involved in the attack. But at the same time, he didn't track back when Fulham pushed forward in the second half.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7/10

The Dane put his body on the line against Fulham, making plenty of blocks to frustrate the Cottagers. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also made some excellent forward passes and energetic forays for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gareth Bale - 7/10

Gareth Bale started off brightly, forcing Areola into a fine save, but faded as the match wore on.

Bale ➡️ Alli ➡️ Son ➡️ Alli! ⚽️



Tottenham unlock the Fulham defence for a lovely breakaway goal! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/D42roM9KmB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2021

Dele Alli - 7/10

In his second consecutive start in the Premier League, Dele Alli smartly flicked Son Heung-Min's cross, which took a deflection on its way into the Fulham net. He also made the most tackles of any Tottenham Hotspur players in the game.

Dele Alli made more tackles than any other Spurs player vs. Fulham (4).



He only played 67 minutes. pic.twitter.com/UXlHNSQzB0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

Son Heung-Min - 7/10

Son Heung-Min linked up regularly with Harry Kane on the left flank. He even set up Tottenham Hotspur's winner with a sublime pass.

Harry Kane - 6/10

It was a subdued performance from the Tottenham Hotspur captain. Harry Kane's best spells in the match involved linking up effectively with Son and Bale during the opening exchanges. Like a few of his teammates, Kane's impact receded after the break.

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur Substitutes

Erik Lamela - 6/10

Eric Lamela was a breath of fresh air. He brought some much-needed urgency to Tottenham Hotspur's play and also made two tackles in the game.

Moussa Sissoko - 5/10

In an underwhelming outing, Moussa Sissoko made only three touches of the ball despite playing 25 minutes.

Lucas Moura - 5/10

It was an uninspired show from the Brazilian who spent most of the time in his own half.