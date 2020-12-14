Fulham 1-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Mohamed Salah's penalty rescues a point for the champions | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool dropped points for the fifth consecutive time on the road in the Premier League this season after sturdy Fulham held the reigning Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Bobby Reid put the hosts in front with an emphatic strike after 25 minutes before Mohamed Salah equalised from the spot 11 minutes from time.

The Reds, who've been poor in away games this season, created a few chances after the break, but Alphonse Areola made a string of superb saves to thwart Liverpool.

The stalemate meant that Jurgen Klopp's men failed to capitalise on Tottenham Hotspur's draw earlier in the day as Liverpool move level with the league leaders but remain second on goal difference.

On that note, let's delve into the Liverpool player ratings.

Alisson - 7/10

Alisson pulled off a wonderful save in the fourth minute, but there was nothing he could've done about Reid's belter of a strike. Nevertheless, the Liverpool custodian ended the game with four saves.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

It was a rare off-day for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was taken off in the 68th minute. The marauding right-back was outpaced by Lookman for much of the first half and couldn't exert himself much offensively after the break either.

Joel Matip - N/A

Joel Matip went off injured at half-time, deepening Liverpool's defensive woes, but for the 45 minutes he played, the Cameroonian looked out of sorts.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho was given a massive reprieve when his foul on Ivan Cavaleiro inside the box was waved off in the first half. To his credit, he recovered his ground thereafter.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Andrew Robertson failed to track Reid in the build-up to Fulham's goal and couldn't do much offensively either.

Fulham take a deserved lead over Liverpool 💥 pic.twitter.com/DYNc051id7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 13, 2020

Curtis Jones - 8/10

It was a highly encouraging performance from the Liverpool youngster, who linked up well with Salah on the right and worked a few openings. He was denied a wonderful solo goal in the dying moments of normal time by the excellent Areola, though.

Curtis Jones v Fulham:



- 103 touches

- 95% pass accuracy

- 2 key passes

- 4 long balls

- 1 big chance created

- 5 dribbles

- 14 ground duels

- 2 interceptions



19 years old, best player on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/EGnSwoJY5z — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 13, 2020

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The Liverpool captain led by example once again. Jordan Henderson dominated the midfield in the first half before putting up a solid shift in defence after Matip went off injured.

He ended the game with two tackles, three interceptions and four clearances. Had it not been for an amazing stop from Areola, Henderson might have walked away with a goal too.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

It was a poor outing for the Dutchman, who was largely anonymous. However, Georginio Wijnaldum earned brownie points for winning the penalty, as his free-kick struck the arm of Kamara.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Mohamed Salah was decisive once again, as he dispatched a penalty in the 79th minute to snatch a point for Liverpool. The Egyptian striker posed a huge threat for Fulham all night. He's now onto ten goals for the season in the league, just one behind top-scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mo Salah has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of Premier League goals: 8️⃣5️⃣💥 pic.twitter.com/OZnQ58aNbz — 433 (@433) December 13, 2020

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Roberto Firmino started the game brightly but faded away after the break. He laid two key passes, but his inability to score means that his goal-tally stands at just two from 12 games this season.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

It was all style and no substance from Sadio Mane, as he attempted the most dribbles in the game (7) and completed the most tackles (4) too but never really tested Areola.

Ratings of Liverpool Substitutes

Divock Origi - N/A

Jurgen Klopp tried to amp up the pressure by subbing on Divock Origi, but it was too little too late, as the Belgian touched the ball just thrice in ten minutes of play.

Neco Williams - 6.5/10

Neco Williams came on for Alexander-Arnold and turned in a positive shift. He made some good runs and even attempted a shot that drew a good save out of Areola.

Takumi Minamino - 6.5/10

Takumi Minamino came off for Matip and slotted in the left side of the Liverpool midfield. The Japanese international always looked for the ball and tried to get involved in the action.