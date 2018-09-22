Fulham 1-1 Watford: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier League 2018/19

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 129 // 22 Sep 2018, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mitrovic celebrates his equaliser

Aleksandar Mitrovic's close-range finish was enough to snatch a late equaliser for a spirited Fulham side who started slowly, and could've been dead and buried before the half-time interval against Watford in the Premier League's early kick-off.

Instead, manager Slavisa Jokanovic changed personnel and made a formation change too as the Cottagers went in search of a way back into the game - opened after less than 90 seconds when Andre Gray reacted quickest in the box.

Ultimately, the points were shared in a wet, hard-fought London derby draw although the visitors will feel frustrated they failed to capitalise on the multiple chances created, particularly in the first-half, and periods after the interval. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Alfie Mawson

Mawson endured a tough first-half as Watford threatened to turn the screw

It was a difficult afternoon for Mawson, the less composed and more erratic partner to Calum Chambers in central defence. Unsurprisingly, he was hooked at the half-time interval in place of Denis Odoi - who displayed both experience and composure in defensive situations where the Englishman struggled here.

Early on during Watford's flurry of attacks, he failed to effectively deal with danger when it arrived. Out-muscled by both Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney, he appeared shaky throughout, and things were made worse by the fact he'd already received a booking after needlessly fouling goalscorer Gray, who had the constant beating of him in one-on-one battles.

Lucky not to give away a penalty after his sliding challenge on Hughes in the box was waved play on by referee Martin Atkinson, replays later showed he didn't actually win the ball, instead colliding into the creative midfielder. Another official on another day would have pointed to the spot, from which the game could've got worse for the hosts.

1 / 5 NEXT