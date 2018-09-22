Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fulham 1-1 Watford: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier League 2018/19

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
129   //    22 Sep 2018, 22:13 IST

Fulham FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Mitrovic celebrates his equaliser

Aleksandar Mitrovic's close-range finish was enough to snatch a late equaliser for a spirited Fulham side who started slowly, and could've been dead and buried before the half-time interval against Watford in the Premier League's early kick-off.

Instead, manager Slavisa Jokanovic changed personnel and made a formation change too as the Cottagers went in search of a way back into the game - opened after less than 90 seconds when Andre Gray reacted quickest in the box. 

Ultimately, the points were shared in a wet, hard-fought London derby draw although the visitors will feel frustrated they failed to capitalise on the multiple chances created, particularly in the first-half, and periods after the interval. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:  

#5 Flop: Alfie Mawson

Fulham FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Mawson endured a tough first-half as Watford threatened to turn the screw

It was a difficult afternoon for Mawson, the less composed and more erratic partner to Calum Chambers in central defence. Unsurprisingly, he was hooked at the half-time interval in place of Denis Odoi - who displayed both experience and composure in defensive situations where the Englishman struggled here. 

Early on during Watford's flurry of attacks, he failed to effectively deal with danger when it arrived. Out-muscled by both Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney, he appeared shaky throughout, and things were made worse by the fact he'd already received a booking after needlessly fouling goalscorer Gray, who had the constant beating of him in one-on-one battles.  

Lucky not to give away a penalty after his sliding challenge on Hughes in the box was waved play on by referee Martin Atkinson, replays later showed he didn't actually win the ball, instead colliding into the creative midfielder. Another official on another day would have pointed to the spot, from which the game could've got worse for the hosts.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Watford FC Will Hughes Aleksandar Mitrovic Football Top 5/Top 10
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 Best Budget Midfielders To...
RELATED STORY
Watford 1-2 Manchester United: Hits and flops from the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who have made great...
RELATED STORY
5 most underrated players in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Watford vs Tottenham: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 underrated goal machines who...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
Javi Garcia and the resurrection of Watford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Stumble after Watford Fightback
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Watford vs Manchester United -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us