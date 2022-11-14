Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils steal victory with a stunning late goal | EPL 2022-23

Manchester United left it really late but in the end stole all three points with a 2-1 win in a pulsating EPL encounter against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (13 November).

Fulham came into this game with only one loss at home all season, while the Red Devils had been handed a comprehensive 3-1 away loss by Aston Villa last weekend.

The hosts showed why they had been such a force at home from the outset, pressing and harrying United players on the ball and working as a cohesive unit And that kept David de Gea busy in goal through a glut of shots.

United, on the other hand, used lightning-quick counters and balls over the top to fashion their chances with the hosts playing with a high back line.

And that's what reaped the rewards for the Red Devils in the 14th minute. A quick move saw Bruno Fernandes take a pot-shot at goal from inside the box with his left foot, the ball took a deflection to roll into the path of Christian Eriksen, who rolled it into an empty net.

United, through both Anthony Martial and Eriksen, got gilt-edged opportunities to double their lead but both missed the target.

Marco Silva's boys returned after the break a different beast, hitting United hard with one chance after the other. In the end, a brilliant break and a low cross from the left was met perfectly by Red Devils' old boy Daniel James to give the hosts a deserved leveller.

The 18-time champions had a much poorer second half compared to the first, but still fashioned a few chances but again proved profligate in front of goal. Scott McTominay headed over unmarked late in the game, Martial did the same before that and Fernandes often made the wrong pass in advanced positions.

United stole the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time through the brilliant Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine dynamite played a one-two after a nice United move with Eriksen down through the left channel before entering the box and slotting it past Bernd Leno.

The Manchester outfit remain fifth on 26 points from 14 after this game, three behind fourth-placed Tottenham but with a game in hand. Fulham are ninth with 19 from 15. On that note, here are the hits and flops from an intriguing game.

#5 Hit- Christian Eriksen (United)

He became the first Dane since a certain Peter Schemeichel to score for the storied club when he notched up his first for the Red Devils in the 14th.

And he put in a performance worthy of a goal, despite missing a great chance at the end of the first half to add to his tally. He also made 39 of his 47 attempted passes on the night, one of them led to the winning goal in the dying embers of the game.

#4 Flop- Anthony Martial (United)

Martial has impressed as a centre-forward whenever he's got a chance for the club this season. But today was not one of those days.

The Frenchman, who is favored by Erik ten Hag, was given the opportunity to lead the line today, but endured a frustrating evening before being taken off in the second half.

He headed over twice from great positions and one of his shots went straight at Leno from another promising position as United were almost left to rue a whole host of missed chances.

#3 Hit- Joao Palinha (Fulham)

Easily Fulham's best player player on the night. And that is saying something considering the pitch was littered with some high-performing Cottagers on the pitch tonight.

The Portuguese defensive midfielder was a pillar in front of his defense, nipping attacks in the bud and jumping in with audacious tackles. Most of them were fair, as well. Palinha also got to the other end of the pitch often and nearly scored from a bicycle kick. A complete performance.

#2 Flop- Carlos Vinicius (Fulham)

No one can deny that the Brazilian has oodles of talent. But he has been brought into this side to net goals, and the striker is failing at his primary job.

He was a shadow in the first half, rarely touching the ball and got one great chance in the second, a shot that was stopped by De Gea. He is yet to get a goal or an assist for his new club. Worrying times.

#1- Hit- Alejandro Garnacho (United)

One cannot help but reiterate that Garnacho has all the makings of an all-time great if he keeps his bearings. The Argentine dynamite was like a breath of fresh air down the left wing after coming on and eventually scoring the stunning winner.

A direct winger with brilliant dribbling skills as well as composure in front of goals, Garnacho might not be going to Qatar, but he will surely light up a few World Cups if he keeps blossoming at this rate.

