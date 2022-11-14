Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Red Devils' player ratings after Garnacho brilliance hands slender win | EPL 2022-23

Manchester United kept their pursuit of the top four alive with a pulsating 2-1 stoppage-time win over Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage on Sunday (13 November).

The Manchester United juggernaut ground to a halt at Villa last weekend with a 3-1 loss before they won 4-2 at home against the same opposition in the Carabao Cup. They took on a Fulham side that had made their best start to a Premier League campaign in ages and were solid at home.

Fulham showed their cohesion and work-rate early in the game and kept Manchester United under their thumb while also keeping David de Gea busy in the Red Devils goal.

However, the Red Devils looked sharp whenever they could break quickly, and one of them landed at the feet of Bruno Fernandes, whose shot was blocked but fell kindly into the path of the onrushing Christian Eriksen, who netted his first goal for his new club in the 14th minute of the game.

United missed a flurry of chances to add to their lead. Meanwhile, Fulham roared back into the game in the second half by taking the game to the visitors and keeping their defenders on tenterhooks. Dan James got them a deserved equalizer in the 61st minute by meeting a low cross from the left right under the nose of de Gea.

The game seemed to be petering out to a 1-1 draw before Alejandro Garnacho provided a moment of brilliance deep into stoppage time. He cut in from the left wing with blistering pace and played a one-two with Eriksen before getting on the end of the through ball before slotting it past Bernd Leno into the far right corner.

The visitors broke into rapturous celebration, while the home side broke down, knowing they deserved something from this game.

Erik ten Hag's wards are fifth on 26 points from 14 after this win, three behind Tottenham but with a game in hand. Fulham are ninth with 19 from 15. On that note, here are the Red Devils' player ratings from a crucial win.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea 7/10

It still seems bizarre that the veteran Spanish custodian is not going to the World Cup. He has been in red-hot form this season, doing what he does best, stopping shots.

While De Gea will never be a modern-day sweeper keeper, he is brilliant at his primary role. And despite patches of off form last season, he has clearly recovered his mojo as evidenced by tonight's performance.

He made six saves tonight, most of them from the top drawer. He could do nothing for the Fulham goal, but if had not been around, United would not have claimed a win.

Luke Shaw- 7/10

He stood out for his brilliant deliveries from the left wing on the overlap. Some of his crosses deserved to be headed into the net, but Manchester United attackers just did not head well on the night. Wasn't spectacular defensively, but did his job.

Lisandro Martinez- 6/10

The proven fight was there, but Martinez was sometimes found lacking for pace, especially against the lightning-fast Dan James.

Victor Lindelof- 6.5/10

He probably had the better game between the two center-backs. The Swede often produced last-ditch tackles to save his teammates. He also made 12 clearances on the night.

Tyrell Malacia- 5/10

Slotted into an unfamiliar right-back role due to Diogo Dalot's suspension, Malacia's left-footed play often left him struggling on the right flank. Many of Fulham's attacks came down that channel. Including the goal.

Anthony Elanga- 5.5/10

Though he was tidy on the ball, Elanga needed to offer more attacking threat and never really got into the game. Taken off in the 55th minute.

Casemiro- 6.5/10

The Brazilian is growing into his new club with every game. Though he was overshadowed by his counterpart, Palinha, who had a stellar game, the Champions League-winning defensive midfielder marshalled his own defence decently himself.

Could have passed it a little more accurately, but showed good intent in building attacks from the back.

Christian Eriksen- 7/10

Eriksen had a good game overall. Not only did he score one and assist the other, he showed enough evidence of his class and passing range in a crucial victory for his side. He would rue the miss in first-half stoppage time though.

Bruno Fernandes- 6/10

United's playmaker did make four key passes and played a big role in the opening goal, but he also sprayed it wildly wide in the second half and made some poor decisions in good positions. A mixed bag.

Marcus Rashford- 5.5/10

The England international made a bright start to the game for Manchester United, linking up with Anthony Martial well and creating some good opportunities down the left wing, before fizzling out. He was moved into a central-attacking role in the second half, where his performance left a lot to be desired.

Anthony Martial- 5/10

Was entrusted with leading the line for Manchester United, and disppointed. He headed wide from great positions and also shot at the keeper as United failed to put the game to bed despite carving out great chances. They were nearly left to rue those misses. Was replaced by Garnacho.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho- 7.5/10

They say goals win you games, and they are right (of course!). The dynamic Argentine teenager single-handedly brought a dying game alive with his direct running and dribbling before netting a dramatic winner through a move he initiated.

Garnacho was on for 18 minutes and all his passes landed on the spot during that period.

David de Gea @D_DeGea Best feeling before the break. See you all soon Reds Best feeling before the break. See you all soon Reds ❤️ https://t.co/mnm78h0OpP

Scott McTominay- 6/10

The Scotsman wasted one of the best chances of the game for Manchester United when he headed over unmarked from a Luke Shaw cross. That apart, he showed good fight and distribution skills during his stint out on the pitch.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes