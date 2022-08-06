Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Reds falter on opening day | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool made a frustrating start to the new Premier League season away from home at Craven Cottage as they drew 2-2 with Fulham.

The Reds fell behind just around the half-hour mark to an Aleksandar Mitrovic header. Luiz Diaz hit the post in the first half - the closest the Reds got to scoring a goal before the interval.

Jurgen Klopp introduced new signing Darwin Nunez in the second half, aiming to turn things around for his team. The Uruguayan pulled his team level and assisted Mo Salah in scoring another that helped the Reds equalize at 2-2

Aleksandar Mitrovic had won a penalty against Virgil Van Dijk and converted it to help newly-promoted Fulham go up 2-1.

Fulham faced the stern Liverpool test commendably but the Reds have a lot of questions to answer in the next game.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#1. Liverpool got away with a pedestrian display

Jordan Henderson hit the post late in the game and Luiz Diaz did the same in the first half. One might be led to think that the away side didn't have any luck on their side.

However, the Reds should consider themselves lucky not to register an opening day loss. Fulham won more duels, more tackles, made more interceptions and won more aerials than their counterparts.

Even the second goal for Liverpool was a scrappy one, with Tim Ream missing the header and Darwin Nunez inadvertently helping the ball onto Salah. Against a stronger team with this kind of display, the Reds couldn't have hoped to get away with a point.

#2. Darwin Nunez makes an assured cameo

Jurgen Klopp did not hand Darwin Nunez a start in the first Premier League game but the Uruguayan played 40+ minutes in the second half. In comparison to the first half, Liverpool were able to unsettle Fulham, with Nunez keeping the center backs busy as opposed to Roberto Firmino who had begun the game.

Nunez scored the equalizing goal and was involved in Salah's goal even though he knew little about it. The Uruguayan also had a shot saved from close range minutes before scoring his first goal. He could have scored three goals had he been more assured with his finishing but the early signs are that he will excel up front for the Reds.

#3. Aleksandar Mitrovic impresses

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 44 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 44 goals in 45 league matches since the start of last season, 15 more than any other player in England's top four tiers. Relentless. 44 - Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 44 goals in 45 league matches since the start of last season, 15 more than any other player in England's top four tiers. Relentless. https://t.co/IGIqJFhTqJ

Mitrovic stepped up for Fulham with a brace on the opening day but his game was more than just about the goals. Mitrovic won 7/9 ground duels contested as well as 11/14 aerial duels. His hold-up play against Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip helped bring Fulham's wider players into action.

While his back-post header in the first half and hold-up play were good - the penalty he won was simply brilliant. The Serbian dribbled past Virgil van Dijk, forcing an error from the Dutch defender, and converted from the spot afterwards.

He has now scored 44 goals in 45 games since the beginning of last season. If Fulham have any hopes of staying up in the top-flight - they need Mitrovic to continue in this vein.

#4. Injury to Thiago spells early woes for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara had to be substituted following a strain in his hamstring

Thiago Alcantara pulled his hamstring early in the second half and was soon replaced by Harvey Elliot. This came on the back of an already lackluster midfield performance in the first half where the Reds' midfield trio was outplayed by Fulham, aided majorly by Joao Palhinha.

With Thiago picking up an injury, the only first-choice midfielders at Klopp's disposal are Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

With Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out owing to injuries, Klopp will now have to turn to Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho, both of whom are 19. At 36 years of age, not a lot of minutes can be expected from James Milner.

#5. Liverpool needs their big guns to step up

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

On paper, Mohamed Salah scored a goal and had an assist to his name. He has now scored in six consecutive opening day fixtures. Still, this is not the kind of display that you want out of arguably your best player. He was largely invisible throughout the first half and only had a few good minutes in the second.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were both not up to the mark. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that their opposite numbers Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson had better games. Luiz Diaz had a good first half but a terrible second which forced Klopp to bring in young Fabio Carvalho to make a difference in what was not even a like fo like swap.

Even Virgil van Dijk was forced into an error and the less said about the midfield, the better for Liverpool. These are quality players who will surely get into their groove at some point, but in a league where you have opposition like Manchester City - early slip-ups could snuff out their title hopes at the very outset.

