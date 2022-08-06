Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as spirited Fulham hold Klopp’s men in 4-goal thriller in season opener | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool and Fulham began their respective Premier League campaigns with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottge on Saturday. The Cottagers twice took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic, only to be pegged back by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Fulham began the game on the front foot, creating the better opportunities in the first half. They made their dominance count in the 32nd minute when Mitrovic headed home their first goal of the season. Liverpool, meanwhile, looked off the pace and struggled to trouble the hosts’ well-drilled defence.

The visitors' efforts to regain parity paid off midway through the second half, equalising through summer signing Nunez. The Uruguayan’s clever backheel finish saw him get on the scoresheet a few minutes into his Premier League debut.

As the resurgent Reds looked set to turn the game around, Fulham struck another blow by retaking the lead in the 72nd minute. Mitrovic was brought down in the box and converted the resulting penalty to put his side 2-1 up. However, Liverpool got back on level terms once again through their talismanic forward Salah in the 80th minute.

With neither team conjuring a winner, Fulham and Liverpool shared the spoils in an eventful Premier League opener.

#FULLIV Fulham impress on their return but Salah scores late on to split the points

On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings from the game:

Alisson: 5/10

Despite conceding twice, Alisson was rarely involved in the action and barely had a save to make in the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 4/10

It was a disappointing outing from the English right-back, who did not pose an offensive threat as he usually does. Alexander-Arnold was also outjumped by Mitrovic at the back post for the game's opening goal.

Joel Matip: 5/10

While he was tidy in defence, Matip featured most prominently on the ball, regularly carrying it out from the back with great confidence. The Cameroonian completed 78 passes, the most by any player in the game.

Virgil van Dijk: 4/10

The Dutchman had his hands full dealing with the formidable physical threat of Mitrovic, bringing him down in the box to concede a penalty. That marked the first team, Van Dijk was dribbled past by an opponent and conceded a penalty in a Premier League game. However, he made nine recoveries and six successful tackles.

For the first time since joining Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has been dribbled past by an opponent AND conceded a penalty in a single Premier League game. Aleksandar Mitrović is responsible for both.

Andrew Robertson: 5/10

Robertson was a willing runner up and down the left flank but failed to make a real impact on the game either offensively or defensively.

Jordan Henderson: 5/10

Effective without being unspectacular in midfield, the Liverpool captain almost won the game for his team with a stoppage-time effort that cannoned off the crossbar.

Fabinho: 5/10

The Brazilian looked tidy in midfield, keeping possession ticking over at a decent pace. He was taken off on the hour mark, though, as the Reds looked to step up another gear.

Thiago: 5/10

Thiago looked his usual classy self in the Liverpool midfield, maintaining a 90% passing accuracy. However, the Spaniard’s outing was cut short due to injury, coming off in the 51st minute.

Mohamed Salah: 6/10

Salah bagged Liverpool's second equaliser with an instinctive finish.

After barely featuring in the first half, Salah imposed himself much more in the second. The Egyptian set up the first goal for Nunez before bagging the second. He has now scored in a record-extending six consecutive Premier League opening-weekend games.

2017/18

2018/19

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23



Last year, Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score in FIVE consecutive opening weekend fixtures: 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23. Now he's the first to do it in six.

Roberto Firmino: 4/10

After spending the first half as a virtual spectator, Firmino was replaced five minutes into the second half.

Luis Diaz: 5/10

The Colombian looked the Reds' most potent goal threat in the first half and was extremely active down the left flank. His influence waned in the second half, though, before he was replaced in the 78th minute.

Liverpool Substitutes

Darwin Nunez: 7/10

Nunez scored an equaliser on his league debut for Liverpool.

Nunez shone on his Premier League debut, scoring minutes after coming on in the second half and then claiming the assist for the second. The Uruguayan’s pace and physicality caused the Fulham defence problems aplenty.

Squawka @Squawka



39 minutes played

15 touches

7 touches in opp. box

4 shots

3 shots on target

3 duels won

2 chances created

1 goal

1 assist



Darwin Núñez's game by numbers vs. Fulham: 39 minutes played, 15 touches, 7 touches in opp. box, 4 shots, 3 shots on target, 3 duels won, 2 chances created, 1 goal, 1 assist. Already off the mark in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott: 5/10

Elliot made a positive impact on the game after coming on in the second half. The former Fulham youngster linked up well with Salah down the right flank and created a few promising chances.

James Milner: 5/10

Milner’s second-half cameo was full of running, and his energy and experience in midfield spurred the Reds forward as they chased the game.

Fabio Carvalho: NA

Another former Fulham player, Carvalho came on for the final ten minutes but barely got on the ball during his time on the pitch.

