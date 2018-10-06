Fulham v Arsenal: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy

Arsenal go into the weekend in a rich vein of form

Unai Emery's Arsenal side travel to Craven Cottage as they seek their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. The Spanish mastermind has infused a new sense of belief amongst the Arsenal players and fans, such that many would go on to suggest the Gunners will claim their third successive away win--something they have not achieved since October 2016.

Although Fulham are an exciting team to watch, they haven't managed a single clean sheet since their return to the top flight. With just one win in seven, they disappointingly sit 17th on the league table. However, producing anything positive against an in-form Arsenal side would boost their credence.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the London derby:

Kickoff Information

Date: 7 October

Kickoff: 14:00 (GMT), 16:30 (IST)

Venue: Craven Cottage, Fulham, London

Team News

Fulham:

Joe Bryan and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are ruled out for the clash, whereas Alfie Mawson has seen off a back injury and will be pushing for a start.

Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to revert back to a 4-3-3 system, after the 4-4-2 experiment failed miserably against Everton last weekend.

Arsenal:

The Gunners have a long list of injuries--Petr Cech, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Laurent Koscielny and Konstantinos Mavropanos will all spend this weekend on the sidelines. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who missed the midweek Europa League fixture against Qarabag, is in line to be picked in the starting XI.

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Fulham: D-L-D-W-L

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W

Head-to-Head

Fulham wins: 8

Arsenal wins: 37

Draws: 10

Key Players

Fulham:

No prizes for guessing, Aleksandar Mitrovic is the player to look out for in this team. His combativeness, composure in front of goal, willingness to find space in the box and brute strength put him a step ahead of other strikers at the moment.

Even if he doesn't score, you can expect him to pose a constant threat throughout the match.

Arsenal:

There seems to be no way of stopping Lacazette at the moment. His wide play, ability to stretch the opposition defence and sharpshooter-like finish form a big reason for Arsenal's turnaround of fortunes.

Fulham will have to keep him at bay, if they are to get anything from this encounter.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham (4-3-3): Bettinelli; Christie, Mawson, Ream, Sessegnon; Anguissa, Seri, Cairney; Schurrle, Vietto, Mitrovic.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Xhaka, Torreira; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Predicted Result

The Gunners' attack is firing well at the moment, and it doesn't seem like the hosts can inflict an upset on them. Nonetheless, we still expect the Cottagers to find the back of the net as consolation.

Predicted score: Fulham 1-4 Arsenal