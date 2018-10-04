Fulham vs Arsenal: Arsenal's expected line-up and formation | Premier League 2018/19

Arsenal Football Team

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their decent start in the Premier League when they travel away to Fulham this Sunday. Unai Emery's side has started the season in decent form and will look to add another three points to their total when they travel to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Arsenal boss Unai Emery is most likely to opt for.

Unai Emery will most likely opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno

The summer signing Bernd Leno is expected to start against Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage following an injury to Petr Cech, who is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks.

Defenders: Nacho Monreal, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin

Shkodran Mustafi

Nacho Monreal will be expected to play in the left back position for Arsenal against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Shkodran Mustafi is an experienced Premier League defender and will once again he will have to lead the Arsenal back four by example if the Gunners have intentions of earning a clean sheet against Fulham.

Rob holding will most likely partner Shkodran Mustafi at centre-back. The defender has done reasonably well when he has been given the opportunity and he will be looking to cement his place further in the Arsenal starting line up when he takes the field against Fulham on Sunday.

Hector Bellerin will be playing at right back for Arsenal against Fulham. His blistering pace could be unsettling for Fulham's Defenders.

