Fulham vs Arsenal: Match preview, predicted Arsenal XI | Premier League 2018-19

Santosh Pradhan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 454 // 05 Oct 2018, 23:40 IST

With 8 wins in a row, Arsenal are slowly but surely showing signs of improvement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a major doubt for Arsenal’s latest Premier League fixture against Fulham. He has been reported ill during the week, and hasn’t recovered.

Aubameyang did not travel with the rest of The Gunners squad for their Europa League clash against Qarabag, but the good thing for The Gunners was that he was not required in Azerbaijan.

However, Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, and Alex Iwobi are all in splendid form, and can do the job for the team.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed the 3-0 victory in Baku due to diplomatic issues between his native Armenia and Azerbaijan. He could also come into the starting lineup after not being a part of the starting XI for the last 3 matches.

The fact that it is an away game for Arsenal means Unai would want to go with an extra midfielder, rather than an out and out striker, and that makes Henrikh's case stronger.

Bernd Leno will start in goal as Petr Cech struggles with a hamstring injury, and Shkodran Mustafi should return at center-back to pair with Sokratis after being rested for the Qarabag game.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should pair up in defensive midfield after being rested in midweek, while Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil would surely come back into the playing XI.

Arsenal fans are curious to know Emery's stand on the Ramsey contract situation

Aaron Ramsey is also doubtful after he was left in London for the Europa League tie. But given that Unai prefers Ramsey in the 10 role, Ramsey could still be a surprise inclusion in the starting XI.

The 27-year-old midfielder chose to stay home with his pregnant wife Colleen, who is expecting twins in the near future. Ramsey's future is uncertain, and he could be heading for the exit door in January after the Arsenal board decided to withdraw a new contract offer.

It is highly likely that Emery will stick to his usual 4-2-3-1 which has been looking like a settled fit in the last few matches. But if he goes back to the 3-5-2 formation used in midweek, Kolasinac and Iwobi could become a part of the starting XI.

Probable Lineup: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette.