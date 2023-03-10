Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2023

Arsenal will look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they hit the road to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham fell to a 3-2 loss against Brentford in a thrilling West London derby on Monday. With Joao Palhinha suspended for the game, there was plenty of interest in seeing how well the Cottagers would fare in the Portuguese midfielder's absence.

Fulham put up a fight but Brentford dealt them their first loss after a run of seven unbeaten games in all competitions. The Cottagers have European aspirations but that loss to the Bees could hurt them. Fulham are currently seventh in the table with 39 points from 26 matches.

Brighton and Brentford have 38 points each but the Seagulls have only played 23 matches while the Bees have played 24. Suffice it to say, Marco Silva's side will need a lot of luck to get their European tickets punched.

Meanwhile, Arsenal produced a spectacular comeback victory over Bournemouth in their latest Premier League outing. It was the stuff of champions as the Gunners overturned a 2-0 deficit within the last 30 minutes of the game.

Reiss Nelson sealed three invaluable points for Mikel Arteta's men with a thunderous strike which was effectively the last kick of the game. The Gunners then held Sporting Lisbon to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Back to Emirates Stadium next week Honours even in the first legBack to Emirates Stadium next week Honours even in the first legBack to Emirates Stadium next week 💪 https://t.co/UgXWEv5fua

Arsenal have developed a habit of conceding silly goals of late and that's something Arteta will need to address in his team talks.

They have won six of their last seven away Premier League games. But they will have their work cut out for them against Fulham, who can be a really difficult side to break down.

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have lost seven of their last eight matches against Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal have scored at least three goals in their last three away games against the Cottagers in all competitions.

Arsenal have played four Premier League London derbies this season. They've won all four of them with a combined scoreline of 8-0.

In their last 18 Premier League matches against sides starting the day at the top of the table, Fulham have lost 16.

Fulham have conceded just three losses in 13 Premier League home games this term.

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction

With Joao Palhinha still suspended, Fulham won't be as sturdy at the back as they have been this term. The Gunners will be without Gabriel Jesus. Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard are likely to be sidelined as well, with Arsenal navigating a crisis in attack.

But despite that, they have enough quality to get yet another crucial win on Sunday against Silva's men.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes