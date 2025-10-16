Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:17 GMT
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arsenal take on Fulham this weekend

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Ad

Fulham vs Arsenal Preview

Fulham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners eased past West Ham United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Arsenal have an excellent historical record against Fulham and have won 43 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's paltry nine victories.
  • Fulham have won only one of their last 14 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in December 2023.
  • After a run of five victories on the trot away from home against Fulham in the Premier League, Arsenal have suffered defeat in each of their last two such games in the competition.
  • Arsenal have lost only one of their last 18 London Derbies in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against West Ham United in February last year.
Ad

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their recent form on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli has been impressive for his side so far this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Fulham have not been at their best this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

About the author
Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya Hosangadi

Twitter icon

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.

Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.

The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.

Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications