Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Fulham vs Arsenal Preview
Fulham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners eased past West Ham United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have an excellent historical record against Fulham and have won 43 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's paltry nine victories.
- Fulham have won only one of their last 14 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in December 2023.
- After a run of five victories on the trot away from home against Fulham in the Premier League, Arsenal have suffered defeat in each of their last two such games in the competition.
- Arsenal have lost only one of their last 18 London Derbies in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against West Ham United in February last year.
Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction
Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their recent form on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli has been impressive for his side so far this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.
Fulham have not been at their best this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal
Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes