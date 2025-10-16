Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Ad

Fulham vs Arsenal Preview

Fulham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners eased past West Ham United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an excellent historical record against Fulham and have won 43 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's paltry nine victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 14 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in December 2023.

After a run of five victories on the trot away from home against Fulham in the Premier League, Arsenal have suffered defeat in each of their last two such games in the competition.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 18 London Derbies in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against West Ham United in February last year.

Ad

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their recent form on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli has been impressive for his side so far this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Fulham have not been at their best this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More