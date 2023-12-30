Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham vs Arsenal Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive historical record against Fulham and have won 42 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's paltry eight victories.

Fulham held Arsenal to a commendable 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and will be looking to avoid defeat against Arsenal in a single Premier League season for the first time since their 2011-12 campaign.

Arsenal have won each of their last five matches away from home against Fulham in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in each of their las four such games.

Fulham have won their final league game of the year in five of the last eight calendar years, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Sheffield United in the Championship in 2021.

Fulham have lost five of their last seven home London derbies in the Premier League and have failed to score a goal in all five of their defeats.

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have stepped up to the plate under Mikel Arteta but have suffered the occasional stutter over the past month. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have come into their own this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham have failed to meet expectations this month and have a poor home record against the Gunners in the recent past. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Arsenal

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes