Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cottagers eased past Bournemouth by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a slight edge over Fulham and have won 27 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 26 victories.

Fulham have won three of their last four matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have kept four clean sheets in their last five such games.

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches against Fulham in the Premier League but lost this exact fixture by a 3-0 margin last season.

Fulham have won six of their nine matches at home in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in five of these games.

Aston Villa have won their last nine matches against teams from London in the Premier League and have defeated Fulham twice during this period.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery but have not been at their best over the past month. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day and have been a formidable force at home this season. Aston Villa are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes