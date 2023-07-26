Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2023

The Premier League Summer Series returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Fulham take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in a friendly encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa finished in seventh place in the Premier League standings last season and have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery. The Birmingham-based outfit played out a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Cottagers edged Brentford to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham and Aston Villa are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 26 games apiece out of the 74 matches played between the two teams.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the most prolific player for Fulham in the Premier League last season and topped the Cottagers' goalscoring charts with 14 league goals to his name.

Aston Villa have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in the Premier League, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 3-0 victory against Newcastle United.

After a run of three defeats on the trot against Fulham in the Premier League, Aston Villa have won three of their last four matches against the Cottagers in all competitions.

The last four matches between the two teams produced a total of 11 goals but have also witnessed three clean sheets.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have been a formidable force under Aston Villa and have been at their resurgent best in recent months. The likes of Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins can be lethal on their day and will look to step up the plate this week.

Fulham have a strong squad at their disposal but have been troubled by Aston Villa in the past. Aston Villa are the better team on paper at the moment and should be able to take this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leon Bailey to score - Yes