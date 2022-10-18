Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20, 2022 

Fulham will host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Thursday (October 20) night in the Premier League.

The hosts have hit a rough patch of late after a fairly decent start to their season. Fulham played out an end-to-end 2-2 draw against fellow newly promoted outfit Bournemouth in their last league outing. The Cottagers twice came from behind to draw level, via goals from Issa Diop and the team's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham are 11th in the standings with 12 points from ten games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have failed to meet expectations this season with pressure now mounting on manager Steven Gerrard.

They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Chelsea last time out and will feel gutted to have come away empty-handed. That's because they created more than enough chances to get on the scoresheet but were thwarted by an inspired Kepa Arrizabalaga in the opposition goal.

The visitors are 16th in the league table with just nine points.They are one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap on Thursday.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Fulham and Villa. Both teams have won 25 games apiece, while their 22 other meetings have ended in draws.

The Villans have won their last two games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Only one of Fulham's four league defeats this season has come at home.

Villa have picked up just two points on the road this season, the third-fewest in the division.

Villa have scored just seven goals in the Premier League this season; only Wolverhampton Wanderers (4) have netted fewer.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction

Marco Silva's men are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five league games. They have, however, lost just one game at home this season and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Thursday.

Villa, meanwhile, are also without a win in their last three games and have won just one of their last eight league games. They are winless on the road this season and could here.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fulham

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in the hosts' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

