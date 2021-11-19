Fulham vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham host Barnsley at Craven Cottage in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Fulham are currently second in the league with a win potentially taking them to the top of the table. Marco Silva's side have been in incredible form of late, having won their last six league games. They will look to continue their form with a win against Barnsley this weekend.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been woeful this season. Poya Asbaghi's side have only won one of their last 15 league games and are currently 23rd in the table. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from the game against Fulham on Saturday.

The game against Barnsley will be a great opportunity for Fulham to climb to the top of the league table.

Fulham vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Fulham have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Barnsley winning the other two.

Barnsley demolished Fulham 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in February 2020. Cauley Woodrow scored a brace on the night, with Jacob Brown also getting on the scoresheet to secure all three points for Barnsley.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Barnsley Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Fulham vs Barnsley Team News

Adarabioyo will be a huge miss for Fulham

Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi will both be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Ivan Cavaleiro and Nathaniel Chalobah are both out injured.

Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro, Nathaniel Chalobah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi

Barnsley

Barnsley have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to Hull City last time out. Carlton Morris is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Carlton Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka, Callum Brittain; Victor Adeboyejo, Claudio Gomes; Cauley Woodrow

Fulham vs Barnsley Prediction

It's hard to see Barnsley picking up any points from this game, given the form that the two sides are in. Marco Silva's side should have enough firepower to easily get past their opponents on Saturday.

We predict Fulham will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Barnsley

