Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fulham and Blackburn Rovers square off at the Craven Cottage Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will be seeking to complete a league double over the visitors after claiming an emphatic 7-0 victory back in November’s reverse fixture.

Fulham continued their charge for the league title last weekend as they claimed a slender 1-0 win at Cardiff City.

Marco Silva’s side head into Saturday’s game on a run of four wins from their last five games, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

With 70 points from 33 games, Fulham currently sit top of the EFL Championship table with a nine-point cushion over second-placed Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers ended their winless run last time out as they saw off QPR 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a run of five games without a win, claiming two draws and losing three in that time.

With 57 points from 34 games, Blackburn Rovers are currently fourth in the league standings, but could rise to third place with all three points on Saturday.

Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

With 38 wins from the last 94 meetings between the sides, Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Fulham have picked up 31 wins in that time, while 25 games have ended all square.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Fulham

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo have both been ruled out through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Ben Brereton Diaz, Ian Poveda, Tayo Edun and Bradley Dack are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Ben Brereton Diaz, Ian Poveda, Tayo Edun, Bradley Dack

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, John Buckley

Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn Rovers will head into Saturday’s game with renewed confidence after ending their five-game winless run. However, they face the daunting task of taking on a rampant Fulham side who currently lead the way in the league standings.

Fulham are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and we predict they will come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Peter P