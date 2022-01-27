Fulham vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham go in search of their sixth win on the bounce on Saturday when they play host to Blackpool at Craven Cottage in round 29 of the EFL Championship.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won each of their last two league outings and will be seeking to make it three from three games for the second time this season.

Fulham continued their charge for the EFL Championship title last Saturday as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win at Stoke City.

Marco Silva’s men have now won each of their last five games in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and shipping six in that time.

With 57 points from 27 games, Fulham currently sit at the summit of the league table with a five-point cushion over second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Blackpool made it two wins from two league outings last time out as they edged out Millwall 1-0 on home turf.

However, sandwiched between those two wins, Neil Critchley’s men were dumped out of the FA Cup, courtesy of a disappointing 2-1 loss against bottom-tier Hartlepool United.

With 36 points from 27 games, Blackpool are currently 14th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Sheffield United and Preston North End.

Fulham vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

Blackpool boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 41 wins from the last 110 encounters between the sides. Fulham have picked up 37 wins in that time, while 32 games have ended in draws.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Blackpool Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Fulham vs Blackpool Team News

Fulham

The hosts remain without the services of Ivan Cavaleiro, who continues his spell on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward and Mathew Virtue have all been ruled out through injuries, while Reece James has tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Reece James

Fulham vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Callum Connolly Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Demetri Mitchell, Kenneth Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine

Fulham vs Blackpool Prediction

Fulham appear simply unstoppable at the moment, claiming five consecutive wins across all competitions and stamping their name as genuine title contenders. We are tipping them to extend their fine run and come away with all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Blackpool

Edited by Manas Mitul