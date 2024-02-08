Fulham vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Fulham in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Cottagers were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 15 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 11 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 13 league games against Bournemouth, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin away from home in 2019.

Since their 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage in 1992, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Fulham in league competitions.

Fulham have won only one of their last seven matches in the Premier League, with each of their last two matches in the competition ending in draws.

Fulham have failed to find the back of the net in 10 matches in the Premier League so far this season but have managed to score 30 goals in their other 13 games.

After a run of six victories in seven games in the Premier League, Bournemouth are winless in their last four matches in the competition.

Fulham vs Bournemouth Prediction

Fulham have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not justified their potential this season. The Cottagers have issues to address at the moment and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Bournemouth have improved under Andoni Iraola but have encountered a rough patch over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth

Fulham vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes